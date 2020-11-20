Steve Smith’s Return Will be a ‘Big Headache’ for India: Maxwell

However, both Smith and Warner are part of all the three squads which will take on India in the much-anticipated fixtures beginning November 27. Smith was not part of Australia's last ODI series in England because of the concussion he suffered during a net session.

"To have someone like Steve Smith coming back to our side, it is going to be a big plus for us, a big headache for India. Smith has always scored runs against them," Maxwell said during a select media interaction organised by series official broadcasters Sony.

While Australia are slated to have both their star performers for all 10 matches against India, the visitors will be without their star opener Rohit Sharma in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Rohit is recuperating from a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League and is slated to join the Indian team for the Test series. In his absence, KL Rahul will serve as Virat Kohli's deputy in the three ODIs and three T20Is.

Maxwell feels Rohit's absence is a big "positive" for the hosts. "He (Rohit) is a class performer, so consistent as an opening batsman with a couple of (three) double hundreds. So anytime he is not in the line-up against you, it is a positive," Maxwell said.

However, he also says that Rahul is as good a back-up as any team can wish for.