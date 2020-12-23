Smith Not the Only Contender to Take Paine’s Place: CA Chairman

"First of all we've got three great captains in Meg (Lanning), Aaron (Finch) and Tim (Paine). We've got some great young leaders coming through. So it's not just about should Steve take over, it's about what's best overall," Eddings told ESPNcricinfo.

"Steve's a great young man and he was a good captain when he was there. Like any succession there's planning in place. Have we sat down as a board specifically to discuss the next captain? No we haven't."

Smith was removed as captain of the team in all formats of the game in the aftermath of the 2018 ball tampering scandal. Since then, Paine, 36, has overseen victories against Pakistan and New Zealand and became the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to retain the Ashes when they drew 2-2 against England away from home.