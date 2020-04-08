Winning a Test Series in India Tops Steve Smith’s Career Wishlist

Talking about his other targets, Smith, who is currently the world's number one Test batsman, said: "Other then that I would not like to set too many goals, but take things day by day, series by series, just try to improve.

"It has been a pretty long year with the World Cup and Ashes, a few away one day tours. So this rest is not the worst thing but hopefully it is for a few weeks. I am pretty keen to get back to playing." Smith also heaped praise on India's spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, describing him as a difficult bowler to face in the subcontinent.

"Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation," he said.

"So, I think for a leg-spinner, having a good googly, or a slider is crucial and for fingers spinners, being able to change the pace without changing the arms speed too much. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play."

Smith took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season in the last edition of the IPL and he is keen to lead the Rajasthan Royals from the beginning if the cash-rich event, which has been suspended till April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is held later in the year.

"Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage," said Smith, who has so far amassed 7227 runs in 73 Tests and 4162 runs in ODIs.