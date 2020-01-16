Stats: India Haven’t Won a Single ODI at Venue of 2nd Match vs Aus

A 10-wicket defeat in the series-opener on Tuesday and Virat Kohli’s Team India will have returned to the drawing board as they look to salvage the series on Friday in Rajkot.

Australia’s openers David Warner and Aaron Finch amassed a massive 258-run partnership as India’s famed bowling line-up failed to take a single wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As the action now moves to Rajkot, here’s a look at some of the past records from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium that has hosted just 2 ODIs previously: