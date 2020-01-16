Stats: India Haven’t Won a Single ODI at Venue of 2nd Match vs Aus
A 10-wicket defeat in the series-opener on Tuesday and Virat Kohli’s Team India will have returned to the drawing board as they look to salvage the series on Friday in Rajkot.
Australia’s openers David Warner and Aaron Finch amassed a massive 258-run partnership as India’s famed bowling line-up failed to take a single wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
As the action now moves to Rajkot, here’s a look at some of the past records from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium that has hosted just 2 ODIs previously:
- India has lost both the ODIs played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - by 9 runs to England on January 11, 2013 and by 18 runs to South Africa on October 18, 2015.
- India had lost the tosses in both the aforesaid ODIs.
- The best bowling figures at the venue is held by South Africa's Morne Morkel - 4 for 39 against India on 18 October, 2015.
- The only century at this venue was scored by South Africa's Quinton de Kock, when he smashed 103 off 118 balls against India on 18 October, 2015.
- England beat India by 9 runs on January 11, 2013 in the first-ever ODI played at this venue.
- England's 325/4 is the highest total at this venue while India's 316 for nine in the same match is the highest by a team chasing.
- Ian Bell and Alastair Cook were involved in a first-wicket stand of 158 - the only century partnership for England at this venue.
- Of the 7 bowlers used in the ODI against England in 2013, four Indian bowlers failed to capture a single - their figures being Ishant Sharma (10-2-86-0), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7-0-52-0), Ravichandran Ashwin (9-0-61-0) and Ravindra Jadeja (10-0-46-0).
- Ashok Dinda was the most successful Indian bowler against England - his figures being two for 53.
- England's Right-arm off-break bowler James Tredwell took four wickets conceding 44 runs. He was deservingly named the Man of the Match.
- The top performers as batsmen for India were - Ajinkya Rahane (47), Gautam Gambhir (52), Yuvraj Singh (61), Suresh Raina (50) and MS Dhoni (32).
- South Africa beat India by 18 runs when the two teams met at the venue on 18 Oct 2015.
- Harbhajan Singh's economy rate of 4.10 (10-0-41-1) in the ODI against South Africa was quite impressive, bowling just one wide.
Impending Records
- Kuldeep Yadav requires just one wicket to complete 100 wickets in ODIs.
- His strike rate (80.0) and average (73.00) are below average in his last four ODIs - his tally being three wickets at an economy rate of 5.47.
- Pat Cummins (98) requires two wickets to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma (8954) needs 46 runs to complete his 9000 runs in ODIs.
- Virat Kohli (4905) needs 95 runs to complete his 5000 runs as captain in ODIs.
