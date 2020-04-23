Sport in Empty Stadiums Will Be Disappointing, Feels Tendulkar

Tendulkar would obviously love to watch cricket, whatever be the format, but only when the BCCI and the government are fully confident that players and everyone associated with the game are safe.

"I have not given too much thought to it -- whether the World Cup should be held here or IPL should be held. I don't know," he said.

"Beating this virus is paramount and after that, a number of things can be simultaneously discussed. But they can only materialise if we overcome this challenge and if we are able to do so, then no harm in having those discussions," he added.

Tendulkar didn't want to comment on whether the IPL can happen in October this year although he did say that he has been hearing about a shortened IPL.

"I don't know how many days in this window are left and whether an IPL can be conducted during that period. I am sure government and the BCCI will take into account how safe spectators will be and how safe the players will be," he said.

"After that a decision will be made, and that's how it should be. But if it's safe, it will be nice to have cricket in whatever manner we can have," he added.