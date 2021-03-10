Southampton Confirmed as Venue for India-New Zealand WTC Final
Southampton & Old Trafford hosted all international matches in England in 2020 when cricket returned after lockdown.
The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, the International Cricket Council announced from 18 June.
The decision was taken after discussions between the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB,) where options were considered to ensure the safety of the players during COVID-19 times.
Southampton became a front runner given its on-site accommodation facilities. The Hampshire Bowl and Old Trafford played hosts to all the international matches in England last year when cricket returned after the coronavirus lockdown.
Tom Harrison, the ECB CEO, said "As the world's first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic. I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion."
The ICC also said, should the UK government's phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, a limited number of fans could be allowed in the stadium for the final.
India sealed qualification for the final after they beat England 3-1 in the Test series in India.
