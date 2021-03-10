Southampton Confirmed as Venue for India-New Zealand WTC Final

Southampton became a front runner given its on-site accommodation facilities. The Hampshire Bowl and Old Trafford played hosts to all the international matches in England last year when cricket returned after the coronavirus lockdown.

Tom Harrison, the ECB CEO, said "As the world's first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic. I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion."

The ICC also said, should the UK government's phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, a limited number of fans could be allowed in the stadium for the final.