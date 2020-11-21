SA Player Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of England Series

On Friday, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said that one more player has tested positive after a second mandatory Covid-19 test on Thursday.

The Board said the positive result of the second player is “unrelated to the first one” and the player has been provided “separate, appropriate accommodation with immediate effect.”

“Cricket South Africa would like to reiterate that it will not release names of affected players because of doctor-patient confidentiality,” a statement said.

“Team management and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward.” With the warm-up game scheduled on Saturday cancelled, Marco Marais and Stefan Tait‚ who were called up to assist the team for the practice match will no longer be joining the squad.