Ganguly To Be Discharged from Hospital on Wednesday, Say Doctors
Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Wednesday, 6 January.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Wednesday, 6 January, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.
“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital said.
Ganguly, who had been admitted to hospital on after complaining of chest pain on Saturday, 2 January, had undergone an angioplasty and was stable since.
Ganguly, who needs a second angioplasty for two damaged coronary arteries, will have the procedure done on a later date, doctors confirmed on Monday after meeting with his family. Ganguly also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
“Our nine-member medical board met today at 11.30 am with reputed specialists on zoom platform. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management,” Dr Basu had said on Monday.
Ganguly on Saturday morning suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately from where he was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.
He underwent a coronary angiography on Sunday afternoon.
