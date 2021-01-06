Sourav Ganguly To Be Discharged from Hospital on Thursday
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from hospital on Thursday as he himself has opted to stay on for another day.
The Woodlands Hospital on Wednesday morning confirmed that the BCCI President is clinically fit and will go back home on Thursday, instead of Wednesday as originally planned.
Ganguly, who had been admitted to hospital on Saturday, was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, had said according to ANI.
Dr Rupali Basu had also said that Sourav Ganguly’s vital health parameters are normal. “Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks,” Dr Rupali Basu added.
Dr Shetty, who flew down to the city on Tuesday to check on him, said the 48-year-old is an "asset" to the nation, and the heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health.
The cardiac surgeon, following a meeting with the team of 13 doctors at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, also said that Ganguly can return to normal, as "his heart is as strong as it used to be when he was 20 years old".
"This was not a major cardiac event which would damage his heart. This event will certainly not have any impact on his life in the future. He will be leading a normal life. It will not affect his lifespan," Dr Shetty said on Tuesday.
When asked if the former left-handed batsman would have to undergo another angioplasty, the cardiologist said he could either treat it medically or go for the procedure.
"He (Sourav) has both the options at his disposal, but it would be wise to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to decide. We think it would be good for him to wait for at least two weeks and then take a call.
"He has no chest pain, no breathing problems. He is stable. (He can) go home and come back 15 days later and get the procedure done," Dr Shetty had said.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
