Ganguly Stable, Decision on Further Angioplasty Soon, Say Doctors

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, PTI reported.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now," a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said.