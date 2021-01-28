Sourav Ganguly Stable After Undergoing Angioplasty

Former India captain and current Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly successfully underwent an angioplasty on Thursday and is stable, Apollo Hospital confirmed.

"Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Sr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal and Sr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Mr Sourav Ganguly at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 and two stents were placed," a statement from the hospital said.