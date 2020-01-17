Ganguly Refuses to Comment on Dhoni’s Omission From BCCI Contracts

The merger has cast doubts over the future of Indian derby from next season as Mohun Bagan's arch-rivals East Bengal are yet to finalise their investors and an entry into the Indian Super League from 2020-21.

"Hopefully, East Bengal will also get into a deal soon. Both are big and heritage clubs from Kolkata and they should play in ISL. It's only a matter of time," Ganguly said.

The former captain had also tweeted immediately after the merger announcement on Thursday: "A momentous partnership for Bengal football. I have no doubt ATK and Mohun Bagan will be torchbearers of moving Indian football forward together. @IndSuperLeague."