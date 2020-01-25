Sourav Ganguly Opens Up on Rahul-Pant Wicket Keeping Debate

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has lauded K.L. Rahul's work in the limited-overs format and wished the Karnataka batsman will continue the current form even in the longest format of the game.

The Indian team management had decided to hand Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

In the recent times, Rahul has shown satisfactory work with the glove and has been outstanding with the bat as well.

Commenting on Rahul's inclusion after dropping Rishabh Pant, Ganguly said: "Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of K.L. Rahul."