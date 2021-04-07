Snubbed By IPL, Hanuma Vihari Flies to England for County Cricket

Vihari, like Pujara in the past, has been given the cold shoulder by franchises and not picked by them since he is considered a Test specialist. Pujara too would fly to England in the past to play County cricket in the absence of IPL contract in the past. This year though, the India Test No. 3 got a contract for Rs 50 lakh with Chennai Super Kings and has decided to stay back and not fly to England.

Vihari has played IPL for the Hyderabad and Delhi franchises in the past. The last time he featured in IPL was in 2019, when he played just two matches.

The right-handed batsman who missed the fourth and final Test against Australia due to torn hamstring returned home and underwent treatment.

He represented Andhra as captain in the Vijay Hazare one-dayers and endured a string a disappointing performances.

He scored 65 in the first match but followed it with scores of 2, 2, 1, 4 and 0.