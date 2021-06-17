Sneh Rana Marks Test Debut in Style, Fulfills Late Father’s Dream

Sneh said she knew she would get to play in the XI before the match and was told by the team management in the team meeting about it.

"When we had our team meeting before the match, I got to know I will play. I was interacting with the coach and the captain and discussing strategies and plans on how to bowl, especially in Test matches. Test debut is different," she said.

Sneh said India have the advantage since they are playing without pressure and have nothing to lose.

"If we play like we have nothing to lose, we will perform well. My point of view is that we should never take pressure, whether we are playing in their condition or country. Experience in our team is such that we can play in any condition."