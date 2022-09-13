Smriti Mandhana Considering Pulling Out of Women’s Big Bash to Manage Workload

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is considering pulling out of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to manage her workload, allowing her to be in top shape for national duty.

Mandhana has been on the road since February when India played a bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the ODI World Cup. After the Commonwealth Games last month, the southpaw stayed back in the UK for the Hundred and is now part of the bilateral series against hosts England.

"I think more than the mental part, it's about managing a little bit of physical part," Mandhana said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the second T20.