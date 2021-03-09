Slow Over Rate at MCG vs India Cost Us WTC final: Justin Langer

"We've played some great cricket. Losing to India at home that was really disappointing, but we got docked two points for a slow over rate, and that cost us," Langer told SEN Radio.

"That's how close it was and how often do you get docked points in Test cricket these days? Rarely. We have that in our control, that's an attitudinal thing, at the time we probably thought 'oh it's not that big a deal', but that cost us the WTC after what had been two really good years when we were ranked No. 1 again. The things we can control we have to control, and we can't for a second relax in Test cricket," he further said.

Australia trail New Zealand by just two percentage points in the WTC table and would have still remained in contention despite the defeat to India had it not been for the four points that were docked. Langer said that it was "real slack" on the team's behalf.

"Our manager Gavin Dovey had gone home ... for Christmas with his family in England, and it wasn't until after the game that we realised our over rate was down. That's really slack on our behalf, but I remember we were in the team room afterwards and I spoke to Painey and Dene Hills, our analyst, about it. I was a bit grumpy about it and I thought 'imagine if this cost us the World Test Championship'," said Langer.