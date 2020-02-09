Shubman Gill’s Unbeaten Ton Puts India A in Command Over NZ A

Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test on Sunday.

Opening the batting alongside skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored his runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to help India A pile up 234/1 in 53 overs.