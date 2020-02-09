Shubman Gill’s Unbeaten Ton Puts India A in Command Over NZ A
Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test on Sunday.
Opening the batting alongside skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored his runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to help India A pile up 234/1 in 53 overs.
Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 386 for nine in 131.5 overs after the second day's play was washed out on Saturday.
Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six. Besides, Glenn Phllips made 65, while wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.
For India, Sandeep Warrier (2/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/75), Avesh Khan (2/82) and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/98) shared eight wickets among them.
Brief Scores
New Zealand A 1st innings: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50).
India A 1st innings: 234 for 1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).
