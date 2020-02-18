Akhtar Questions Ind-Pak Cricket Ban, Amid ‘Tamatar, Pyaz’ Trade

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that India and Pakistan should resume bilateral cricketing ties as they compete with each other in other sports and also have an ongoing trade relationship.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Akhtar minced no words and criticised the stakeholders for not holding cricket matches between the two Asian giants when other sporting encounters take place without any problem.

"We can play Davis Cup, we can play kabaddi with each other then what's wrong with cricket? If you want to cut the ties then stop the trade, stop playing kabaddi. Why only cricket? Whenever it's cricket we make it political, it is very disappointing. We eat onions and tomatoes, we exchange pleasantries then why can't we play cricket?" Akhtar asked.