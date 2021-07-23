India Bat First, Sakariya, Samson Among 5 Debutants in 3rd ODI vs SL
The men-in-blue have already won the series 2-0
India captain Shikhar Dhawan celebrated in his trademark 'thigh-five' after winning the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
The men in blue, who have already won the series 2-0, decided to hand debuts to five youngsters: Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and K Gowtham.
This is only the second time India are featuring five debutants in an ODI after the inaugural ODI in 1974. The last time they fielded so many debutants was against Australia in 1980.
India have already won the first two ODIs, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets and three wickets.
Following are the playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Minod Bhanuka (wk), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Dhanajaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Ramesh Mendis, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Praveen Jayawickrama
India: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 3 Sanju Samson (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Nitish Rana, 8 K Gowtham, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Chetan Sakariya
