Dhawan Out of T20s, Ishant to Miss Test Series vs New Zealand

India is set to miss the services of opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma for the upcoming tour of New Zealand starting on Friday, 24 January.

Dhawan will the miss five-match T20 series after he suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. He had dived in the field to save a shot by Aaron Finch, hurting his shoulder in the process.

"Yes, he has been ruled out of the T20 series. A replacement will be announced soon" a BCCI official told PTI.