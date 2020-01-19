Dhawan’s New Zealand Tour in Doubt After Fresh Injury in Bengaluru
Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tryst with injuries continued as he did not come out to bat after hurting his left shoulder during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The team is set to leave for New Zealand on Monday morning.
Dhawan was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region, hurting his shoulder.
He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.
Dhawan had suffered a thumb fracture during the World Cup in Australia and after returning to the side he sustained a knee injury during the Mushtaq Ali trophy, requiring 27 stitches.
