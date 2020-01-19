Dhawan Taken For X-Ray, Call On Participation After Assessment

Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding tie after he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

In the second ODI, Dhawan could not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings after a Pat Cummins rising delivery hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is levelled at 1-1.