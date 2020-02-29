Dhawan, Bhuvi Return to Cricket Field But All Eyes On Hardik

Even as Virat Kohli & Co begin their campaign in the second Test against New Zealand, they would have had one eye on certain proceedings far away in Navi Mumbai.

For it is the absence of this one individual – Hardik Pandya – which has caused havoc to all combination plans of India’s Test, ODI and T20I line-ups over a period of time.

In a very short space of time, Pandya had emerged as a key member of all three squads owing to his all-round skills of medium-fast bowling and big-hitting.

Currently, there is no one of Pandya’s skills as both his replacements Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube have failed to fill the breach.