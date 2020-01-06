Shikhar Dhawan Aims to Become More ‘Impactful’ for World T20

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is making a return to the national side after an injury layoff, is hoping to become a more "impactful" player and help the team win the World T20 slated to be held later in the year in Australia.

Dhawan has not been in form lately, especially in T20Is where he scored just 272 runs in 12 innings at a below-par strike-rate of 110.56.

However, his plans to return to form were washed out on Sunday, 5 January after the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.

"Last year I had lots of injuries but that's part and parcel of our work. It's a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it's gonna go a long way," Dhawan told BCCI TV.