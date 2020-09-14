Manner of Loss in 2nd ODI ‘Real Punch in the Guts’ for Aus: Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne feels the team suffered "a real punch in the guts" after a stunning batting collapse saw the tourists stutter from a dominant position to lose the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series to England at the Old Trafford on Monday, 14 September.

"Australia hadn't played cricket for quite a long time so you sort of excuse them (that collapse) in the first T20I, even though it cost them that series," Warne told Sky Sports.

"They have been pretty good since then but this will be a real punch in the guts for Australia. They pride themselves on getting over the line in those sorts of games and doing the basics well.