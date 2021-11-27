Shane Warne Not Amused With Steve Smith's Return To Leadership Role

"We all love Steve Smith and are proud that he's the best Test batsmen in the world again," Warne wrote in his column for the Herald Sun on Saturday. "But he should not be the Australian vice-captain.



"Everyone makes mistakes, we know that and we've all moved on from sandpaper-gate. But that happened under Steve Smith's captaincy; he allowed that to happen on his watch. I think the punishment he was given was way too severe, which I said at the time. He paid a huge price for his mistake.



"But his second chance is getting to play for Australia again and in my opinion announcing him as vice-captain opens up CA (Cricket Australia) for ridicule and criticism, and they should throw the code of conduct out the window."



Warne also said that Warner had the "the best cricket brain in the team" and demanded Marnus Labuschagne to be named vice-captain.