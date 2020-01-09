Warne’s Baggy Green Becomes the Most Valuable Cricket Memorabilia
Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne’s baggy green has now become the most valuable cricket memorabilia in the history after it was being auctioned by the Australian legend to help those who have been affected by devastating bushfires in Australia.
Within two hours of bidding, the iconic cap fetched $275,000. When this article was being published, the bidding was still on with the cap going for a whopping $860,500.
The bid has already surpassed the winning bid for the cap of Sir Donald Bradman, which went for $425,000 in 2003. And still 10 hours are left in the auction with the bid set to close at 4.30 am IST.
Apart from these two, other famous cricket memorabilia in the list include - Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks, Gary Sobers' bat to hit 6 sixes, Sobers' bat with which he hit 365* against Pakistan.
With this effort, Warne has also joined the likes of other Australian sports personalities - Ash Barty, Daniel Ricciardo who have also announced fundraising measures.
"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," Warne wrote on Instagram.
"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need," Warne wrote further.
In his 21-year-long cricket career, Shane Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets - 2nd highest in the world after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, whose number stands at 800.
