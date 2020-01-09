Warne’s Baggy Green Becomes the Most Valuable Cricket Memorabilia

Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne’s baggy green has now become the most valuable cricket memorabilia in the history after it was being auctioned by the Australian legend to help those who have been affected by devastating bushfires in Australia.

Within two hours of bidding, the iconic cap fetched $275,000. When this article was being published, the bidding was still on with the cap going for a whopping $860,500.

The bid has already surpassed the winning bid for the cap of Sir Donald Bradman, which went for $425,000 in 2003. And still 10 hours are left in the auction with the bid set to close at 4.30 am IST.