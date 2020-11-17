Shakib Al Hasan Gets Death Threats for Attending Kali Puja 

"Then again, maybe I shouldn't have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry...I would try to make sure that this never happens again," says Shakib Al Hasan while apologising to the fundamentalist person and his associates, who threatened to kill the Bangladesh all-rounder.

Last Thursday, Shakib went to Kolkata via the Petrapole border to inaugurate a Kali Puja in the Beleghata area of the West Bengal capital. He was seen praying in front of the idol. He then returned to Bangladesh on Friday.

On his YouTube channel, the Bangladesh cricketer has now opened up about two controversial issues involving him and has apologised for his actions which triggered waves of criticism on social media.