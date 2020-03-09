Shafali Verma Loses Number 1 Ranking in ICC T20I Standings

Teenage Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma on Monday lost the top spot in the ICC women's T20 International rankings as she slipped to third after managing only two runs in the World Cup final against Australia in Melbourne.

The 16-year-old Shafali (744 points) had grabbed the top spot at the end of the league stage of the just-concluded women's T20 World Cup in Australia which the hosts won for an unprecedented fifth time.

Australia opener Beth Mooney, who hit 78 not out in the final on Sunday, jumped two spots to number one with 762 points to her kitty.