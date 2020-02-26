Shafali Has Taken the Pressure off Me: Smriti Mandhana

She has been the backbone of Indian women's cricket team's batting but swashbuckling India opener Smriti Mandhana is delighted that teen prodigy Shafali Verma is stealing her thunder at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup as it takes the pressure off her.

The 23-year-old Mandhana, who has been a key player for the Indian team in the last two-three years, said Verma is showing she is capable of filling her boots.

"I used to score a lot of our runs in the last two of three years, especially in the Powerplay, but now with Shafali coming in, she's getting the runs in the way I do. It makes the team more balanced," Mandhana said on the eve of India's T20 World Cup group match against New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday.