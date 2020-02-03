Series Whitewash by India Hurts: Ross Taylor

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday, 2 February admitted that the 0-5 whitewash by India has hurt his side badly and the whole T20I series has been a disappointment for them.

Taylor, however, said his side played better cricket than the results suggest though they knew from the beginning that it was going to a be tough task against a strong Indian team.

"The whole series has been a disappointment, the way we put ourselves in good positions and just were not able to capitalize. When you are up against a world-class side like India, we have played a lot worse and got better results than this," Taylor said after New Zealand lost the fifth and final match by seven runs to hand India a rare series whitewash.