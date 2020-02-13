Sandpaper Gate Fiasco Born out of Leadership Gulf: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes the Steve Smith-led side did not have enough experienced players to say "no" and as a result they were involved in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal which took place in 2018.

According to Ponting, the road leading Australia to the Newlands scandal had started years before when he became fearful of a decline in the level of senior experience around the national team.

"I was a bit worried that with a lot of the experience going out of our team at the same time, that there would be a bit of a void left with experienced players to be able to say 'no' basically," Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo during a fund-raising dinner for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG.