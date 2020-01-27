‘Ruthless’ India Show No Mercy on Average New Zealand: Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar reckons that the Virat Kohli-led India is swiftly becoming a "ruthless" team as they proved their mettle once again, this time against New Zealand in the second T20I of the series.

Akhtar was also all praise for different members of the Men in Blue.

After India defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in the second affair of the five-match rubber in Auckland on Sunday, Akhtar said on his Youtube channel: "India is becoming a ruthless team as they once again proved it against New Zealand in the second T20I. If you (Kiwis) are being bowled out for such a modest total, how will you compete against a side like India which possesses a long batting line-up."

"Earlier, I had said that (Colin) Munro and (Martin) Guptill would have to score big, otherwise it would be impossible to stop the onslaught of India," he added.