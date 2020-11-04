Rohit Sharma’s Injury: BCCI’s Lack of Transparency Exposed

Against SRH on Tuesday, Sharma proved his match fitness by picking some sharp singles and was on the field as he captained the MI.

If the injury wasn't serious enough, the selectors could have picked Sharma in the Indian team for the tour of Australia.

But it appears that either the BCCI hadn't been in touch with MI despite having insisted last month that they would communicate with franchises on players' injuries or they would make up their mind to pick KL Rahul as captain ahead of Sharma, who is the second highest run-getter for India in ODIs after skipper Virat Kohli among the current players.

MSK Prasad, who was the previous chairman of the selection committee, however, played down the issue.

"What happens is that a report is tabled. Then the question arises: 'Is he available, or if he is not, when he will be available? These are the things that come into picture. I don't see anything wrong on part of selection committee. BCCI has not completely ruled them [Sharma and Ishant] out. Their fitness is monitored by BCCI medical team. Nothing wrong on Sharma's part. He is trying to train and get himself fit," Prasad told IANS.

"There is a tagline that mentions the BCCI is monitoring the progress of Sharma and Ishant. The BCCI has clearly mentioned that. Earlier, we used to do the same thing. Subject to fitness is what we used to do, only the terminology is different," said Prasad, a former India wicket-keeper.