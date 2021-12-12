Hope Changing Room Doesn't Get Divided Due to Split Captaincy: Brad Hogg

Days before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, Kohli had announced that he would step down as India's T20 captain after the showpiece tournament, but said he would like to continue as the ODI and Test skipper.



But ahead of the Test and ODI series against South Africa beginning on December 26, the BCCI announced that Sharma will also lead the ODI side, with experts saying the move will not go down well with Kohli.



However, Hogg, who played seven Tests and 123 ODIs for Australia, said on his YouTube channel on Saturday that the two skippers should take it as a "blessing in disguise".



"I just think this is a good move; Kohli should embrace it and relax about the whole situation because it will help him to concentrate on leading the Test team. And you have a white-ball captain… so Rohit Sharma would be concentrating on the team he wants in white-ball and Kohli can relax about the whole situation and concentrate on Test cricket," said Hogg.



"I just hope that when they go on their next tour (South Africa) then the change room is not separated by this little slight division between these particular two players in the leadership role. Both of them are going to embrace it, get into the change room and jell and move forward and take Indian cricket forward," opined the former spinner.



The former Australian cricketer said that it will take a lot of pressure off Kohli's shoulders and help him relax.