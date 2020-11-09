Rohit Sharma Must Clear Fitness Test for Australia Tour - Report

“Rohit won’t travel to Australia unless he clears a fitness test conducted by Team India physio Nitin Patel. Unless Patel and the National Cricket Academy declare him fit, Rohit is not going to Australia,” the Times of India quoted a source in BCCI.

“However, we’re keen to see that Rohit is fit in time for the Tests series, considering that Virat has written to the board that he may miss three Tests due to personal reasons in January.”

India begin their tour of Australia with the first ODI on November 27 in Sydney. The three-match ODI series will be followed by three T20Is before the four-match Test series commences.

Recently, BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly also said that he was looking forward to the Mumbai opener being fit for the red-ball part of the tour Down Under.