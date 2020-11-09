Rohit, Pollard, Dhawan: 15 Interesting Records Among DC & MI Ranks

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have both been among the best squads in IPL 2020. While it seemed for a bit that Delhi would not make the playoffs, the Shreyas Iyer led side bounced back in style and will want to get one over Mumbai, who have beaten them thrice in the season.

Can Delhi put in yet another brilliant performance to win their maiden title or will the Mumbai Indians win their fifth title?

Ahead of the all-important final, here’s a set of records that involves the players from both ranks. Both skippers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have individual milestones that can be achieved in the final. Will they both manage to cross the line.