Rohit-Kohli? Rohit-Rahul? India’s Opening Jigsaw Puzzle in T20Is

The T20I series between India and England was expected to be closely fought and intense, which it was with the hosts running away as winners in emphatic style in the decider.

The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya bowling fulling tilt and the debutants starting off with a bang were among the big positives for India. However, despite the plethora of options, India’s opening partnership remains unsettled.

The Indian team management have a few hard calls to make regarding the opening slot to allow a better balance. Over the years, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and more recently KL Rahul have been the ones to take share the duties, but against England, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli stepped up and delivered match-defining contributions.