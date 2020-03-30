Rohit Has Best Cricketing Brain Among Current Players: Jaffer

The 32-year-old was slated to lead Mumbai in the 13th IPL edition of the IPL which now stands postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Had the IPL started on Sunday, Rohit would have led MI in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede.

He recently said IPL can wait for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed 29 lives.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.