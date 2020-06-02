MCC President and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has made an interesting comparison saying that just like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India skipper Rahul Dravid managed to make batting look easy with their orthodox yet effective batting display, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do just that in the current era.Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Sangakkara said: "If you look at Rahul and Dada (Ganguly), both of them are orthodox batsmen. They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired."If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don't have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come."Sangakkara went on to laud the duo for their consistency despite many saying that with the change in rules, batting has become easy."There is something very special about Virat and Rohit. That fact that rules have changed and maybe run-scoring might have become slightly easier in one-day cricket, but the fact remains that to be so consistent across all formats, he's so consistent in T20 cricket. It's incredibly hard, the volume of cricket that India athletes plays."So, I think you have to have a lot of respect for Rohit and Virat but understand that it's all because of the players that have gone before and have done all the hard work then as well. So, it's a knock-on effect, so in every era, there's always a defining pair and in the modern era, its Rohit and Virat for India for sure," he pointed. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.