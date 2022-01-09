Rising COVID-19 Cases Raise Concerns Over Scheduling of India-WI Series

However, with the third wave of Coronavirus gripping the country and cases multiplying rapidly, BCCI may consider reducing venues for the series, and the matches can be played at one or two centres to avoid too much travelling and cut the risk factor.



According to the Cricbuzz report, BCCI officials are saying that planning for the six-match white-ball series is underway and nothing has been finalised yet.



Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said that it is open to the idea of playing the whole series in fewer centres.



"A request for such a change has not been reached to me as yet. But we accept such operational actions by local boards in the interest of what is best for implementing health protocols," CWI chief Ricky Skerritt said.