Pant Rises to 11th, Ashwin Jumps 14 Places in ICC Rankings

Pant has been in stellar form with the bat since coming back into the Test team during the second Test in Australia late December. He scored an unbeaten 58 in the first innings of the second Test which India won by 317 runs.

Rohit scored 161 in the first innings of the second Test, scoring nearly half of the 329 runs that India scored. However, it was Ashwin who won man of the match as he took five wickets in England's first innings and three in the second while scoring 106 in India's second innings.

Spinner Axar Patel entered the bowlers' rankings in 68th place after an impressive debut that saw him take seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.