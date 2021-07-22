Pant Joins Indian Test Team After Recovering from COVID-19

The BCCI, on 15 July, announced that both Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani had tested positive for COVID-19. The Board said that the young wicketkeeper was already into his eighth day of isolation at the time of announcement.



Pant, who has now returned negative test results, had been in isolation for two weeks since testing positive.



India's other wicketkeeper on the tour, Wriddhiman Saha is still in isolation along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and standby batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran for being in contact with Garani. The trio is expected to come out of isolation on 24 July.



In the absence of both Pant and Saha, Indians have fielded KL Rahul as wicketkeeper in the ongoing warm-up match against County Select XI.