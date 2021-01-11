Pant, India’s X-factor, Rediscovers Self with Counter-attacking 97

"About his batting number (sending him above Vihari) -- yes, we discussed about that, we had that strategy and it paid off," added Rahane.

Leading up to this Test series, Pant was having a bad time. After the 2019, 50-over World Cup last year, where he was played as a specialist batsmen but was criticised for throwing away his wicket, especially in the semi-final defeat to New Zealand when he was settled, Pant was seen as someone who would step into a finisher's role, quite like MS Dhoni.

Former chief selector and India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad had been critical of Pant who probably saw himself as the next Dhoni. The comparisons didn't help.

"Look, when people start comparing, you naturally fall into that trap. Every wicketkeeper is different. He should have his own way and style of playing. With Pant, he should be his own and not consider himself as the next Dhoni," Prasad told IANS.

Pant's childhood coach Tarak Sinha elaborates it. "He started thinking of himself as the finisher. We told him: you have to go for strokeplay. It was self-imposed pressure. He started thinking that he has to be a finisher and he started to analyse his game too much. His stroke-play suffered, he couldn't play the drives and judge the ball," Sinha told IANS.

Sinha called the third Test as a do-or-die game for Pant while the left-hander thought that after injury, he probably got a bit more conscious of his place. He feels the performance has given him a lifeline.

The team backed him. Rahane concurred.