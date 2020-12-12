Pant, Vihari Hit Centuries as India Pile on Runs in Warm-up Game

Pant smashed 103 off 73 balls with six sixes and nine fours while Vihari made 104 off 194 deliveries with 13 fours. Pant scored 22 runs off the last five balls of the day to race to his hundred. He was on 81 when the final over began.

India were bowled out for 194 in the first innings but responded well to dismiss the Aussie A side for 108 as 20 wickets fell on the first day on Friday.

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed early off the bowling Mark Steketee in the second innings on Saturday. Shaw drove uppishly and was caught at cover-point with the team score on four.