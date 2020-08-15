‘Beyond The Boundary’ and The Changing World of Women’s Cricket

It might be mere coincidence or a well-thought editing masterstroke that Alyssa Healy and Sornnarin Tippoch almost echo each other within the first five minutes of “Beyond The Boundary”, a documentary that offers an inside look of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that was held in Australia earlier this year.

One is a successful wicket-keeper of the most successful side in the world, while the other is the skipper of Thailand’s cricket team. While one has already established herself among the greats, the other has unfulfilled dreams and unexplored passion.

And yet, there remains an uncanny resemblance as they talk about an identity struggle that arises from playing a sport that is usually reserved for their male counterparts.

“I’ve never been a household name. It’s always been I’m the niece of Ian Healy or I’m married to Mitchell Starc...”

“My family don’t understand what I do.”