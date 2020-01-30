Stats: India Eye Maiden T20I Win at Wellington, NZ Aim for Revival
Their tails up after a thrilling Super Over win over hosts New Zealand, India would be looking to surge further ahead in their quest for perfection and go 4-0 up in the series when they play the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday..
Kiwi keeper Tim Seifert, who had a good game against India in Auckland in the 2nd T20I, will look to replicate his previous performance against India at the Wellington venue. The keeper scored 84 off 43 balls, which included seven fours and six sixes.
Here’s a look at some of the past numbers from Westpac Stadium in Wellington:
Loading...
- New Zealand enjoy splendid record in T20Is played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, winning eight and losing three out of eleven - winning % 72.72.
- India have lost both the T20Is played against New Zealand at this venue - by 5 wickets on 27 February 2009 and by 80 runs on 6 February 2019.
- New Zealand have won the last six matches contested at this venue till date - two each against England and Pakistan and one each against India and West Indies.
- New Zealand's 219 for six against India on 6 February 2019 remains the only total of 200 or more at this venue in T20Is.
- India's 80 runs loss to New Zealand on 6 February 2019 is their biggest in terms of runs in this format.
- New Zealand's margin of victory by 80 runs against India on 6 February 2019 is their joint fifth biggest in terms of runs in T20Is.
- New Zealand's biggest win in terms of runs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington had come against Pakistan - by 95 runs on 22 January 2016.
- Michael Lumb and Alex Hales put on 143 (unbroken) for the first wicket against New Zealand on 15 February 2013 - the only century stand in T20Is at this venue.
- Tim Seifert's outstanding innings of 84 off 43 balls, including seven fours and six sixes, against India on 6 February 2019 is the highest by any batsman in T20Is at this venue.
- Yuvraj Singh's 50 off 34 balls against New Zealand on 27 February 2009 is the highest individual innings by an Indian batsman at this venue.
- Irfan Pathan's figures of 2 for 41 on 27 February 2009 are the best by an Indian bowler at this venue.
- India's seventh-wicket partnership of 52 between MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya on 6 February 2019 is their highest for any wicket in T20Is at this venue.