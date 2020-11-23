Shastri Enjoys ‘Good Conversation’ with Shubman Gill Ahead of ODIs

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday had a "nice conversation" about cricket with young batsman Shubman Gill ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Australia which begins with a three-match ODI series from November 27. 0

"Nothing beats a good conversation about the great game #LoveCricket #AUSvIND - with Shubman Gill," Shastri wrote alongside the picture he posted on Twitter.

Gill, who has so far played just two ODIs for India, is part of the ODI squad as well as the Test squad. He would be hoping to come out with good performances whenever he gets an opportunity to play in order to cement his place in the team.