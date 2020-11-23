Shastri Backs Kohli’s Decision to Leave Australia Tour Early

India captain Virat Kohli’s absence for the last three Tests against Australia is one of the most discussed topics currently. India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on the matter and backed the skipper’s decision to the hilt.

India will first play a 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. And then the 4-match Test series which will start from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli will fly back home after leading the side in the first Test which, is a day-night affair, for the birth of his first child.

While many experts have opposed Kohli’s return amid the Test series, head-coach Ravi Shastri has backed the captain’s decision to return for the birth of his first child.